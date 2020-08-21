New Details on Bruce Prichard’s WWE Duties, WWE Creative Notes

WWE Senior Vice President Bruce Prichard has been working creative as the Executive Director of RAW and SmackDown, but his role isn’t really the driving force behind creative, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

It was reported this week that Ed Koskey, who had been working as the lead writer for SmackDown, is the one who actually drives creative. Prichard does oversee the creative team, implementing and executing orders from WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

Prichard also makes sure other WWE departments are notified about plans so that merchandising, marketing and network partners are in the loop. For example, Prichard gets the date that a wrestler is returning to action and makes sure they have new merchandise ready for that Superstar.

Prichard also deals with the USA Network and FOX. It was noted that longtime employee Kevin Dunn, who is WWE’s Executive Vice President of Television Production, has stepped in and started working with USA and FOX a lot as of late. Nick Khan, who was hired as WWE’s new Co-President and Chief Revenue Officer earlier this month, may also start working with FOX and USA soon.

As noted earlier this week, there’s talk that Vince may be giving Shane McMahon a much larger role with the company. You can click here for that report.

