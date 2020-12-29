– WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page has his new “Relentless” documentary now showing on Amazon Prime. You can find the documentary via this link. If you don’t have Amazon Prime, you can become a member for 30 days free right now.

The synopsis to “Relentless” reads like this:

“Diamond Dallas Page’s journey to save his wrestling career transforms into a lifelong passion for helping others achieve their true potential.”

– Below are the top 10 moments from the final WWE RAW of 2020:

