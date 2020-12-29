– The latest edition of WWE Pop Question features Superstars looking ahead to 2021 with their New Year’s Resolutions.

Seen below, the episode features Paul Heyman, Bayley, John Morrison, Bianca Belair, Cesaro, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Charlotte Flair, Carmella, MVP, Lana, Kevin Owens, Billie Kay, Jey Uso, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits, SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks, Lacey Evans, Peyton Royce, and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

– WWE taped the following matches on Monday before RAW to air on Thursday’s WWE Main Event episode, which will be the final show of 2020 on New Year’s Eve:

* Nikki Cross vs. Reckoning

* Angel Garza vs. Akira Tozawa

You can click here for spoilers from the tapings.

