AEW superstar and pro-wrestling icon Sting took to Twitter earlier today to respond to fellow legend Bret Hart, who shared some very nice things about the Stinger during his Sharpshooter podcast show in 2016. The Hitman states, “Sting was a class guy, just a first-rate guy. Great guy to work with. A real friend. Never saw any ounce of ego. Just a team player all the way and I always had a lot of respect for him. He really made coming to work fun.”

Sting would answer with, “The feeling is mutual, @BretHart. Enjoyed working with you. Great finisher! My one regret is I never got to see a Stinger cartoon from you.”

Hart and Sting met a number of times during their stints in WCW, most notably at Halloween Havoc 1998 and WCW Mayhem in 1999. Both shared similar signature submission maneuver, the Sharpshooter and The Scorpion Deathlock.