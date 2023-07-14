A documentary on Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is currently in the works.

A new report from The Wrestling Observer notes that A&E is working on a Biography documentary on The Tribal Chief. This indicates the doc would be a part of the fourth season of “Biography: WWE Legends” on A&E, which has not been announced yet.

The A&E Biography docs on WWE Superstars usually cover Hall of Famers and Legends that are no longer active. Season two included episodes on WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Rey Mysterio, while season three, which wrapped in mid-April, included episodes on Paige (aka AEW’s Saraya) and Charlotte Flair.

There’s no word yet on when season four of “Biography: WWE Legends” might be announced.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.