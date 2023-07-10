A new ‘explicit’ trailer has dropped for the new Peacock series, Twisted Metal.

The show is based off the hit video game franchise and stars Anthony Mackie, Neve Campbell, Stephanie Beatriz, Thomas Hayden Church, and AEW superstar Samoa Joe as the famous Twisted Metal character, Sweet Tooth. The King Of Television is heavily featured in the new trailer and shows off what viewers can expect from the show’s wild premise. IMDB has this description for the plot: “Twisted Metal Follows a motor-mouthed outsider offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland.”

As a reminder, Will Arnett will provide the voice for Sweet Tooth, with Joe portraying the physical character.

Twisted Metal releases on Peacock on July 27th. Check out the latest trailer below.