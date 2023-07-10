Becky Lynch is reportedly injured.

WWE previously announced Lynch vs. Zoey Stark for tonight’s RAW, but there was some speculation on the match when it was not listed in the official RAW preview posted by WWE this morning.

In an update, a new report from @WRKDWrestling notes that Lynch is currently injured and not medically cleared to compete. The match with Stark will not be happening tonight.

It was noted by Fightful Select that Lynch may be cleared before showtime, and then the RAW match will be added back to the line-up.

There’s no word yet on when Lynch was injured, or how long she might be out, but she has not wrestled since the Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match on July 1. She appeared on last week’s RAW for a promo segment with Stark and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus.

It will be interesting to see if Stratus still appears tonight on RAW as she has been advertised locally for some time.

Lynch vs. Stratus has been planned for WWE SummerSlam on August 5 in Detroit.

