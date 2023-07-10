MLW ran there Never Say Never pay-per-view this past Saturday in Philadelphia, an even that saw Alex Kane become the promotion’s new world champion. Legendary boxing promoter Don King appeared at the event via video to reveal that he was the financial backer for Kane’s Bomaye Fight Club.

According to Fightful Select, MLW hopes to continue using King going forward. It is not confirmed whether King will be appearing at any events in person but his cameo at Never Say Never did grab headlines outside of the wrestling bubble.

New MLW Featherweight Champion Delmi Exo recently spoke with Fightful, with Fightful Select releasing the following notes from the conversation.

-Exo hopes to bring in fresh faces for the women’s division. Names Jordan Blade and Paris Van Dale as talent she has her eyes on.

-There’s a chance that Exo wins the GRND title this weekend, which means she would hold that title, the wXw title, and the MLW Featherweight title simultaneously. She says she idolizes Deonna Purrazzo for holding multiple titles in the past.

-Exo says she originally wanted to do hardcore wrestling, but is happy to be doing traditional matches. References her Russian Chain match with Masha Slamovich as a reason she wouldn’t want to be a full on hardcore wrestler.