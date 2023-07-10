On July 21st, the highly anticipated movie Barbie will hit theaters. The film, which is directed by Academy Award nominee Greta Gerwig, stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling and features a cameo appearance from former 16-time world champion, John Cena.

To promote the movie Robbie spoke with Chris Van Vilet and was asked about how Cena’s cameo came about. She says that Cena agreed to do the spot after they bumped into each other at a restaurant where the movie was filming.

While we were shooting in London, I ran into him at a restaurant. We had worked together before, actually I ran into him because I went to pay the bill and they were like, ‘John Cena already took care of it’. I was like, ‘What? Where is he, he’s hard to hide’. I found him and was like, ‘What are you doing here?’, he was shooting at [the place we were shooting Barbie]. I was like, ‘Do you want to come be a merman in Barbie?’, and he was like ‘Yeah.’ Surely he’s not going to agree to it just like that, and he did. He’s so awesome like that, yeah.

Rotten Tomatoes has this description for Barbie: “To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you’re a Ken.” The latest trailer for the movie can be found below.

