Dominik Mysterio will get another non-title shot at WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

WWE has announced Rollins vs. Mysterio for tonight’s RAW in Buffalo. This will be a rematch of last week’s RAW main event, which saw Rollins win by DQ due to interference by Damian Priest.

Last week’s post-match angle saw Priest destroy Rollins at ringside while WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley held his Money In the Bank briefcase. Mysterio joined in on the beatdown and hit Rollins with a briefcase shot at one point. Priest was considering a potential cash-in when stablemate Finn Balor hit the ring and unleashed his own attack on Rollins. This led to words between Balor and Priest, while Rollins took out Mysterio with a Pedigree on the floor. The post-Money In the Bank edition of RAW ended with The Judgment Day regrouping at ringside following more heated words between Balor and Priest, while Rollins looked on from the stage.

Below is the updated card for tonight’s RAW from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY:

* WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins vs. Dominik Mysterio in a non-title match

* Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Miz in a No DQ match

* Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark (up in the air due to injury)

* Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle vs. Imperium’s Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser

* Logan Paul and Ricochet meet face-to-face in the ring

* Chad Gable and Otis host Alpha Academy graduation ceremony for Maxxine Dupri

* Cody Rhodes delivers a “special” or “nightmare” message to Brock Lesnar

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.