Cody Rhodes isn’t just trying to finish the story, he’s trying to establish his own legacy.

The American Nightmare spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Keyshawn, JWill, & Max on ESPN Radio. Cody looks back on the history of the Rhodes family and explains how difficult it could be for legacy wrestlers to fill the big shoes of those that came before them.

A big secret there is when it comes to second or third generation wrestlers, this trickles down to any athlete where your parent came before you and did something great. The thing you don’t always say is, ‘I want to honor them,’ but also, you want to be better than they were. Not in a negative way. You want to take it a step further.

Cody later discusses how grateful he is to have achieved the success he has in pro wrestling, including headlining this year’s WrestleMania. However, he adds that he is still on the hunt to find his own legacy in the industry.

For me, winning the Royal Rumble. My dad passed away in 2015, it’s so unique that he’s not able to see it, but I feel like he’s still here with me. To be able to do some things that he never touched. Dusty did everything. To be able to win the Royal Rumble, to go to WrestleMania and be the main event of the biggest thing in wrestling, I’m blessed and lucky, but I’m still on the hunt. You mentioned SummerSlam, [on Monday] in Buffalo (at WWE Raw), I’m hopefully going to get to talk about what I’m going to do at SummerSlam, but I’m still on the hunt to find my own legacy.

Ending his rant, Cody says that the trickiest thing about being apart of a legacy family is finding ways to do things your own way.

That’s the tricky thing when you’re in these families. You want to look at everybody and say, ‘they were different, they did this. He was different and did this.’ That’s my way of honoring them. Trying to be different from both dad and my brother. That’s certainly a struggle because they laid out a great path.

Cody will be appearing on this evening’s edition of Raw. Check out the full lineup for the show here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)