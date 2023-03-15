Deonna Purrazzo vs. Gisele Shaw is now official for Impact Wrestling Sacrifice.

This will be a rematch from No Surrender, which saw Jai Vidal and Savannah Evans help Shaw get the win over Purrazzo. The winner will also pick up some momentum going into the Fatal 4 Way for the Knockouts World Title at Impact x NJPW Multiverse United one week later. As noted, the Fatal 4 Way will feature Purrazzo, Shaw, Miyu Yamashita, and Knockouts World Champion Mickie James.

The 2023 Impact Sacrifice event will air live on Friday, March 24 from St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. It will stream via Impact Plus, on YouTube for Impact Ultimate Insiders members. Below is the current card:

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Jordynne Grace vs. Mickie James (c)

Impact X-Division Title Match

Opponent to be hand-picked by Santino Marella vs. Trey Miguel (c)

Busted Open Match

Bully Ray vs. Tommy Dreamer

First to make their opponent bleed will win.

Impact World Champion Josh Alexander, Frankie Kazarian and Rich Swann vs. Time Machine (Kushida, NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns)

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Gisele Shaw

