New Japan Cup Results 7/1/20

Night 6

Tokyo, Japan

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Night 1

Night 2

Night 3

Night 4

Night 5

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Yoshi Hashi vs. Bushi In A Second Round Match In The 2020 New Japan Cup

Bushi attacks Hashi before the bell rings. Bushi stomps on Hashi’s back. Bushi repeatedly stomps on Hashi’s chest. Bushi punches Hashi in the back. Bushi wraps his shirt around Hashi’s neck. Bushi whips Hashi across the ring. Hashi drops Bushi with a shoulder tackle. Hashi brings Bushi to the corner. Hashi with forearm shivers. Hashi unloads three knife edge chops. Hashi slams Bushi’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Hashi stomps on Bushi’s back. Second Chop Exchange. Hashi with a Delayed Vertical Suplex for a two count. Hashi applies a rear chin lock. Bushi puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break.

Hashi stomps on Bushi’s chest. Hashi with a knife edge chop. Hashi with the irish whip. Bushi kicks Hashi in the face. Bushi with a Hurricanrana. Bushi slaps Hashi in the chest. Bushi goes for a running elbow smash, but Hashi ducks out of the way. Bushi with a Pendulum Kick. Bushi follows that with a Missile Dropkick. Bushi lands The Suicide Dive. Bushi rolls Hashi back into the ring. Bushi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Bushi dropkicks the left knee of Hashi. Bushi hits The DDT for a two count. Bushi goes for a Fisherman’s NeckBreaker, but Hashi counters with a knife edge chop. Hashi decks Bushi with a back elbow smash. Hashi ducks a clothesline from Bushi. Hashi with a Spinning Heel Kick.

Hashi has Bushi draped across the top strand. Bushi avoids The Running Dropkick. Bushi with a SlingShot Double Foot Stomp. Bushi with a Draping DDT. Bushi connects with The Fisherman’s NeckBreaker for a two count. Bushi goes for MX, but Hashi counters with The Lariat. Hashi goes for a PowerBomb, but Bushi lands back on his feet. Bushi slaps Hashi in the face. Hashi responds with another Lariat for a two count. Hashi applies The Butterfly Lock. Bushi refuses to quit. Hashi goes for a Fisherman’s Suplex, but Bushi lands back on his feet. Bushi with a bridging backslide cover for a two count. Bushi delivers The Rewind Kick. Hashi fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Hashi applies The Full Nelson Lock. Hashi plants Bushi with Karma to pickup the victory.

Winner: Yoshi Hashi via Pinfall

Second Match: Sanada vs. SHO In A Second Round Match In The 2020 New Japan Cup

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Sanada applies a wrist lock. Sho reverses the hold. Sanada with a side headlock takeover. Sho answers with the headscissors escape. Sanada signals for the test of strength. Sanada has the leverage advantage. Sho applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Sanada denies The Arm-Ringer. Sanada sends Sho tumbling to the floor. Sho blocks a punch from Sanada. Sho with an Arm-Ringer across the top strand. Sho sweeps out the legs of Sanada. Sho dropkicks Sanada off the ring apron. Sho kicks the left shoulder of Sanada. Sho applies wrist lock. Sho wraps the left shoulder of Sanada around the bottom turnbuckle. Sanada dropkicks the back of Sho’s knees. Sanada pulls Sho out of the ring. Sanada wraps the left knee of Sho around the steel barricade. Sanada kicks the left knee of Sho. Sanada rolls Sho back into the ring.

Sanada repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring of Sho. Sanada with a short elbow drop. Sanada applies a Leg Lock. Sho grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Sho with forearm shivers. Sanada blocks a boot from Sho. Sanada hammers down on the left knee of Sho. Sho ducks a clothesline from Sanada. Sho Spears Sanada. Sho with a corner clothesline. Sanada answers with a running elbow smash. Forearm Exchange. Sanada uppercuts Sho. Sho with two clotheslines. Sho with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Sho applies a wrist lock. Sho unloads a flurry of kicks. Sho with an arm-ringer. Sho applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Sanada puts his foot on the bottom rope to force the break. Sho kicks the left shoulder of Sanada. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Sho. Sanada with a SlingShot Pescado. Sanada rolls Sho back into the ring.

Sho avoids The SpringBoard Missile Dropkick. Sho kicks Sanada in the chest. Sanada leapfrogs over Sho. Sho with Two German Suplex’s. Sho follows that with The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Sho transitions into a Triangle Choke. Sanada refuses to quit. Sanada with a DeadLift PowerBomb. Second Forearm Exchange. Sho with a Jumping Knee Strike. Sanada goes for a Hurricanrana, but Sho counters with The Power Breaker for a two count. Sho with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Sanada negates Shock Arrow. Sanada with a Back Body Drop. Sho applies a waist lock. Sanada desperately clings onto the top rope. Sho goes for a Release German Suplex, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Sanada applies The Skull End. Sho with an inside cradle for a two count. Sho applies The Kimura Lock. Sho responds with Skull End. Sho connects with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Sho goes for Shock Arrow, but Sanada blocks it. Sanada with The Swinging Skull End. Sho breaks free with a deep arm-drag. Sanada decks Sho with a back elbow smash. Sanada finally makes Sho tap out to Skull End.

Winner: Sanada via Submission

Third Match: Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, and Hiromu Takahashi vs. Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano, and Yota Tsuji in a 6-Man Tag Team Match

Takahashi and Yano will start things off. Yano yells at Takahashi. Takahashi wants to fight Ishii. Yano pulls out a bag that’s containing Takahashi’s hair. Yano runs after Takahashi. Takagi and Tsuji are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Tsuji applies a side headlock. Tsuji runs into Takagi. Takagi tells Tsuji to bring it. Shoulder Block Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Tsuji drops Takagi with a shoulder tackle. Tsuji repeatedly stomps on Takagi’s back. Tsuji with forearm shivers. Tsuji goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Takagi lands back on his feet. Takagi applies a waist lock. Tsuji with three sharp elbow strikes. Takagi decks Tsuji with a back elbow smash. Takagi follows that with a right jab. Takagi clotheslines Tsuji. LIJ clears the ring. Takagi kicks Tsuji in the back. Takahashi and Ishii are brawling on the outside. Takagi with clubbing elbow smashes. Takagi tags in Naito.

Naito with forearm shivers across the back of Tsuji. Following a snap mare takeover, Naito applies the single leg crab. Tsuji grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Naito applies a wrist lock. Naito tags in Takagi. Takagi with a double sledge. Takagi with clubbing shoulder blocks. Takagi with a running knee lift. Takagi drops Tsuji with a shoulder tackle. Takagi with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Takagi toys around with Tsuji. Takagi tags in Naito. Tsuji with two overhand chops. Naito hammers down on the back of Tsuji’s neck. Naito bodyslams Tsuji. Naito applies The Camel Clutch. Takahashi knocks Ishii off the ring apron. Takagi attacks Tsuji from the outside. Naito stomps on Tsuji’s back. Tsuji with forearm shivers. Naito kicks Tsuji in the gut. Naito with two back elbow smashes. Naito with a straight right hand. Naito follows that with a Corner Dropkick. Tsuji denies The Hangman’s NeckBreaker. Tsuji goes for a Bodyslam, but Naito lands back on his feet. Standing Switch Exchange. Naito decks Tsuji with a back elbow smash. Naito whips Tsuji across the ring. Tsuji dropkicks Naito.

Ishii and Takahashi are tagged in. Ishii ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Ishii swats away The SuperKick. Takahashi with forearm shivers. Takahashi starts running into Ishii. Takahashi with a back elbow smash. Ishii drops Takahashi with a shoulder tackle. Ishii kicks Takahashi in the face. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Takahashi with the irish whip. Takahashi with a corner clothesline. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with a Running Basement Dropkick. Takahashi toys around with Ishii. Third Forearm Exchange. Takahashi with a Vertical Suplex. Ishii ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Ishii with a Belly to Back Suplex. Ishii tags in Tsuji. Tsuji with forearm shivers. Takahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Tsuji. Tsuji drops Takahashi with a shoulder tackle. Tsuji with a Vertical Suplex for a two count.

Tsuji applies a Leg Trapped Cobra Clutch. Naito runs interference. Yano tugs on Naito’s hair. Takagi kicks Yano in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Yano pulls Naito and Takagi down to the mat. Yano is trying to rip off Takahashi’s hair. Takahashi pulls Yano down to the mat. Takahashi knocks Ishii off the mat. Takahashi kicks Tsuji in the gut. Tsuji connects with The Spear. Tsuji applies The Boston Crab. Takahashi quickly grabs the bottom rope. Tsuji slams Takahashi’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Tsuji with the irish whip. Takahashi side steps Tsuji into the turnbuckle pad. Tsuji takes a ride on The LIJ Train. Stereo Basement Dropkicks for a two count. Tsuji repeatedly kicks Takahashi in the chest. Tsuji denies The SuperKick. Tsuji slaps Takahashi in the face. Takahashi SuperKicks Tsuji for a two count. Takahashi makes Tsuji tap out to The Boston Crab.

Winner: Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, and Hiromu Takahashi via Submission

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: Kota Ibushi w/Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Taichi w/Zack Sabre Jr In A Second Round Match In The 2020 New Japan Cup

Ibushi is immediately distracted by Sabre. Taichi attacks Ibushi from behind. Taichi repeatedly stomps on Ibushi’s chest. Taichi dumps Ibushi out of the ring. Sabre applies a rear chin lock on the floor. Tanahashi breaks the submission. Tanahashi with forearm shivers. Taichi sends Ibushi chest first into the steel barricade. Sabre continues to brawl with Tanahashi. Taichi whips Ibushi into the bleachers. Taichi wraps cable chords around with Ibushi’s neck. Taichi is choking Ibushi with his boot. Ibushi gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen. Taichi stands on Ibushi’s neck. Taichi has complete control of the match. Taichi abuses the referee’s five count. Taichi stomps on the midsection of Ibushi. Taichi kicks Ibushi out of the ring. Sabre with two european uppercuts. Taichi rolls Ibushi back into the ring. Taichi continues to choke Ibushi. Taichi repeatedly kicks the left shoulder of Ibushi. Taichi is choking Ibushi with his boot. Ibushi with forearm shivers. Taichi brings Ibushi down to the mat. Ibushi dropkicks Taichi.

Ibushi dives over Taichi. Ibushi with a Mid-Kick. Ibushi follows that with a Standing Shooting Star Press for a tow count. Taichi side steps Ibushi into the turnbuckle pad. Taichi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ibushi denies The Buzzsaw Kick. Taichi rakes the eyes of Ibushi. Taichi kicks the left hamstring of Ibushi. Ibushi is pissed. Hamstring Kick Exchange. Mid-Kick Exchange. Ibushi toys around with Taichi. Ibushi shoves Taichi. Taichi drops Ibushi with a Heavy Mid-Kick. Taichi tells Ibushi to bring it. Taichi with Kawada Kicks. Ibushi with The Pele Kick. Taichi responds with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Taichi hits The Back Drop Driver for a two count. Taichi rips off his pants. Ibsui avoids The SuperKick. Taichi with a Big Boot/Axe Bomber Combination. Ibushi answers with The Lariat. Taichi negates The Last Ride. Taichi with a Spinning Back Kick. Taichi goes for a PowerBomb, but Ibushi lands back on his feet.

Ibushi delivers a RoundHouse Kick. Ibushi connects with The Last Ride for a two count. The referee is distracted by Sabre. Taichi low blows Ibushi. Taichi with The Gedo Clutch for a two count. Taichi side steps Ibushi into the blue turnbuckle pad. Taichi with an Axe Bomber across the back of Ibushi’s neck. Taichi follows that with a Back Drop Driver. Taichi with a forearm smash. Ibushi responds with a Jumping Knee Strike. Taichi avoids The Kamigoye. Taichi with a RoundHouse Kick. Ibushi dodges The SuperKicks. Ibushi with The Hitodenashi Driver for a two count. Taichi shoves Ibushi into the referee. Sabre knocks Tanahashi off the ring apron. Sabre with a Running Boot to Ibushi. Sabre applies a front face lock. Sabre goes for The Zack Driver, but Tanahashi counters with Twist and Shout. Tanahashi hits The SlingBlade. Tanahashi kicks Sabre out of the ring. Taichi drills Ibushi with the iron glove. Taichi plants Ibushi with The Black Mephisto to pickup the victory.

Winner: Taichi via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Hirooki Goto vs. EVIL In A Second Round Match In The 2020 New Japan Cup

EVIL runs into Goto before the bell rings. Forearm Exchange. EVIL drives his knee into the midsection of Goto. EVIL slams Goto’s head on the ring apron. EVIL blasts Goto with a knife edge chop. EVIL continues to slam Goto’s head on the canvas. EVIL unloads two knife edge chops. EVIL applies a wrist lock. Goto whips EVIL into the steel barricade. Goto tells EVIL to bring it. EVIL regroups on the outside. Goto kicks EVIL in the gut. Goto with clubbing blows to EVIL’s back. Goto hammers down on the back of EVIL’s neck. EVIL reverses out of the irish whip from Goto. Goto with a Hip Toss. Goto kicks EVIL in the back for a one count.

Goto applies a rear chin lock. Goto with a high elbow smash. Goto kicks EVIL in the back. Goto hyperextends the left shoulder of EVIL. Goto hammers down on the left shoulder of EVIL. Goto punches EVIL in the back. EVIL drops Goto with a shoulder tackle. Goto kicks EVIL in the face. EVIL clotheslines Goto over the top rope. EVIL repeatedly throws Goto into the steel barricade. EVIL grabs a chair. EVIL shoves Red Shoes. EVIL wraps the chair around Goto’s neck. EVIL sends Goto neck first into the steel ring post. EVIL stands on Goto’s face. Goto gets back in the ring at the count of seventeen. EVIL rams his elbow into Goto’s face. EVIL applies a rear chin lock. Goto with heavy bodyshots. EVIL thrust kicks the midsection of Goto. EVIL with a Swinging NeckBreaker for a two count. EVIL toys around with Goto. Goto unloads three overhand chops. Goto with a forearm smash. EVIL responds with a shoulder tackle.

EVIL. goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Goto lands back on his feet. Goto applies a waist lock. EVIL with three sharp elbow strikes. Goto with a Misdirection Lariat. Goto with forearm shivers. Goto sends EVIL to the corner. Goto with a corner clothesline. Goto with a Saito Suplex for a two count. EVIL fights out of the fireman’s carry position. EVIL pulls Goto down to the mat. EVIL blocks a boot from Goto. EVIL clotheslines the back of Goto’s neck. EVIL with a Draping Foot Stomp. EVIL slaps the mat. EVIL hits The Bronco Buster for a two count. EVIL talks smack to Goto. EVIL goes for Darkness Falls, but Goto lands back on his feet. Goto applies a waist lock. EVIL with three sharp elbow strikes. EVIL avoids The Misdirection Lariat. Goto with The Ushigoroshi. Second Forearm Exchange.

EVIL goes for a Fisherman’s Suplex, but Goto blocks it. EVIL denies The Vertical Suplex. EVIL applies a wrist lock. Goto with a forearm smash. Goto drops EVIL with The Reverse GTR for a two count. Goto with Three Mid-Kicks. EVIL blocks a boot from Goto. EVIL with a Release German Suplex. Goto rises back on his feet. Lariat Exchange. Goto with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. EVIL negates The GTR. EVIL with a forearm smash. EVIL hits The Fisherman’s Suplex for a two count. EVIL connects with Darkness Falls for a two count. Goto negates Everything Is EVIL. Goto HeadButts EVIL. Goto with a Mid-Kick. Goto follows that with The GTW for a two count. Goto goes for The GTR, but EVIL blocks it. EVIL whips Goto into Red Shoes. EVIL with a Running Lariat. EVIL delivers a low blow. EVIL hooks both legs for a two count. EVIL plants Goto with Everything Is EVIL to pickup the victory.

Winner: EVIL via Pinfall

New Japan Cup QUARTER-FINAL LINE UP

– Kazuchika Okada vs. Taiji Ishimori

– Tomohiro Ishii vs. Hiromu Takahashi

– Taichi vs. Sanada

– EVIL vs. Yoshi Hashi

Checkout Episode 211 of The Hoots Podcast