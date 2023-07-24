IMPACT Wrestling has announced a new matchup for this Thursday’s episode of television on AXS. Masha Slamovich will battle Gisele Shaw in singles-action, with Jai Vidal and Killer Kelly accompanying the Knockouts at ringside.
THURSDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV! @GiseleShaw08 w/@SavannahEvansNV & @TheJaiVidal vs @mashaslamovich & @Kelly_WP #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/vW4pbR0SZZ
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 24, 2023
UPDATED LINEUP FOR JULY 27TH IMPACT ON AXS:
– Zicky Dice vs. Johnny Swinger in a Loser Leaves Town Match
– Masha Slamovich vs. Gisele Shaw
– Nick Aldis vs. Eric Young
– Trinity & Dani Luna vs. The Coven (KiLynn King & Taylor Wilde)