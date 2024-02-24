…and NEW!
Titles changed hands at the TNA No Surrender 2024 pay-per-view on Friday night, as MK Ultra duo Masha Slamovich and Killer Kelly defeated the DECAY duo of Rosemary and Havok to capture the TNA Knockouts Tag-Team Championships.
The finish of the bout saw Masha nail the Snowplow and score the pin for MK Ultra. With the win, they are the new TNA Knockouts Tag-Team Champions.
Check out video highlights from the match via the posts embedded below courtesy of the official TNA X account.
MK Ultra has arrived at #NoSurrender! @Kelly_WP @mashaslamovich #NoSurrender pic.twitter.com/SNIxvOjAvs
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) February 24, 2024
.@WeAreRosemary may have met her match in @Kelly_WP! #NoSurrender pic.twitter.com/XTgl9t31bw
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) February 24, 2024
#ANDNEW Knockouts Tag Team Champions
MK Ultra @Kelly_WP & @mashaslamovich #NoSurrender pic.twitter.com/gTuIMA9dZs
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) February 24, 2024
MK Ultra wanted to make an example out of #DECAY, but @JodyThreat and @DaniLuna_pro made the save! #NoSurrender pic.twitter.com/46H0Q4NbrH
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) February 24, 2024