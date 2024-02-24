…and NEW!

Titles changed hands at the TNA No Surrender 2024 pay-per-view on Friday night, as MK Ultra duo Masha Slamovich and Killer Kelly defeated the DECAY duo of Rosemary and Havok to capture the TNA Knockouts Tag-Team Championships.

The finish of the bout saw Masha nail the Snowplow and score the pin for MK Ultra. With the win, they are the new TNA Knockouts Tag-Team Champions.

Check out video highlights from the match via the posts embedded below courtesy of the official TNA X account.