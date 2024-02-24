TNA Wrestling returned to the pay-per-view arena on Friday night.

On Friday, February 23, 2024, TNA No Surrender took place on pay-per-view from The Alario Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

PWInsider.com is reporting that the show featured a live attendance of approximately 750 fans.

The seating arrangement inside The Alario Center was originally set up to accommodate 600 fans, however TNA continued to add more and more seats following late ticket sales and other attendees showing up.

Among those who showed up to attend the show were several of the top executives for Anthem Sports & Entertainment, the parent-company of TNA Wrestling.