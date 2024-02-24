Still here in Sooner Nation and a triple threat trios match highlight tonight’s Rampage

Anna Jay vs. Mariah May

The Young Bucks vs. Cappuccino Jones & Jonny Lyons

Roderick Strong vs. Jake Hager

Private Party & Matt Sydal vs. Bryan Keith, Komander & Penta el Zero Miedo vs. Action Andretti & Top Flight

Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below!

AEW Rampage 2/23/24

From the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma!

Match #1. Penta el Zero Miedo, Komander, & Bryan Keith vs. Private Party & Matt Sydal vs. Top Flight & Action Andretti

Bryan Keith and Dante trade shoulder blocks. Isiah in now and lays the elbows to Keith. Head scissors into an enziguiri by Private Party, and a springboard frog splash! Two count. Quickly, all nine guys are in the ring and brawling. Komander and Dante are legal and here’s Komander with a tieres. Back elbow and a superkick by Komander, who then walks the ropes into a rebound arm drag on the far side. Dropkick gets two. Dante backflips over Komander but Penta is here with a Slingblade. Two. Superkick by Penta but Andretti makes the tag, and he eats an anti-air superkick. Assisted forearm in the corner by Penta and Komander, right into an ushigaroshi by Keith. Two count. Andretti gets the tag but quickly gets isolated in the wrong corner. Handspring back elbow by Andretti takes out Private Party. Keith and Darius trade elbows and Darius gets sent through the middle rope with a shotgun dropkick. Isiah dives over the top and takes out everyone on the floor. Sydal pump kicked by Komander on the apron, who now locks in a surfboard. Dante dives OVER Komander and Sydal to the floor. Meteora by Sydal to Komander on the apron from the top rope. Fear Factor by Penta on the apron! Guillotine cutter by Isiah on Penta. Gin and Juice by Private Party but Penta counters with an Exploder! Headbutt by Keith to Quen on the top rope! Penta sends Komander to the outside with an assisted tornillo and plants Sydal with a Fear Factor, this time, back inside the ring. That’ll finish this one.

Winners: Penta el Zero Miedo, Komander, & Bryan Keith

Rating: ***. Exactly the car crash sprint you thought it would be. Nice to see Penta get a win, though.

Renee is here with Saraya and Harley Cameron. Saraya doesn’t give an S about Ruby! Zodiac Zack Knight, Saraya’s brothers, is now All Elite. Saraya wanted to set Ruby up with him, but now she lost her chance. Things are going to get spicy around here.

Match #2. The Young Bucks vs. Jonny Lyons & Cappuccino Jones

Running back elbow by Matt to Jones, but Matt throws him to his partner. Matt feigns a superkick and DDTs Jones. PK by Nick off the apron to Lyons and a discus lariat to Jones. Meltzer Drive, now called the TK Driver, and that’s all she wrote.

Winners: Young Bucks

Rating: NR

My fed momentarily cuts out, and we return to Sammy Guevera laying the boots to Powerhouse Hobbs. Sammy has a chair and hits Hobbs across the back and to the stomach, but Hobbs spinebusters Sammy. Another spinebuster. World’s Strongest Slam as Don Callis Family stands tall.

Skye Blue is pacing in the back and she’s not happy. Julia Hart shows up and tries to talk her off the ledge, but Blue wants someone to grow some ball and step up and fight her.

Match #3. Anna Jay vs. Mariah May

Double overhand chop by May but Jay comes off the ropes with a diving Blockbuster. Two count. May chops back and beats on Jay in the corner. Both women continue to trades spots until May ties Jay in the ropes and hits a running dropkick. Fight spills to the outside as May whips Jay into the guardrail as we go to commercial. Back from break and May goes up top but Anna catches her with a running spinning back kick. Jay launches her off the top rope and gets a two count. May looks for Mayday but Jay slips out the back and tries for the Queenslayer, but May brings her back to the corner. Hurricanrana off the top by May but she misses a running hip attack in the corner. Backstabber by Jay gets two. Queenslayer by Jay but May bites her way out, behind the referee’s back. Mayday by May and that’ll do it.

Winner: Mariah May

Rating: **. This match was short and a lot of it took place during the break, but what was saw was actually pretty good. I think May is going to surprise some people unfamiliar with her work.

Renee is here with Ruby and Angelo Parker. The date was great, apparently. Ruby says Zack is a poor man’s Tom Hardy. Ruby tells Saraya she has a problem now, and she’s going to shove this right down her throat.

Match #4. Roderick Strong w/ Undisputed Kingdom vs. Jake Hager w/ Hornsby

Hager runs into a boot in the corner but he catches a chop from Roddy and sent his flying across the ring. Fight spills to the outside as Roddy looks for a reprieve, but Roddy kicks the middle rope into Hager as he tries to get back in the ring. Big boot and a biel by Hager. Clothesline by Hager gets two. Hager sets Roddy up on the top but Roddy kicks Hager’s leg out and he gets crotched. Roddy in control now with stomps and a chin lock as we go to yet another commercial. Back breaker by Roddy. Big boot and a step-up enziguiri by Roddy, and an Angle Slam for a two count. Hornsby hits the confetti gun on Benett and Taven at ringside, but here comes Orange Cassidy. Cassidy throws Hager’s bucket hat to him before taking out The Kindgom. Clotheslines by Hager and an overhead belly-to-belly! Hager Bomb! Two count. Jawbreaker by Cassidy but Hager is here with a Doctor Bomb in response. Ankle lock is in but Taven rolls Cassidy in the ring to distract the referee. Running knee to the face of Hager. One, two, three!

Winner: Roderick Strong

Rating: **1/2. This was fine, but I question the validity of this match to a TV audience.

Final Thoughts: Meh. Bold choice having the hometown hero who’s been on TV once in the last six weeks main event a show… that seems like a better idea for a house show, and it won’t necessarily make people want to tune in who don’t live in Oklahoma. The wrestling was fine tonight, but it was an extremely unforgettable show.