Two big matches have been announced for next week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

This week’s WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth “go-home” episode of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand program was a taped show from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, and prior to the main event, bouts for next week’s show were announced.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown commentary duo Corey Graves and Wade Barrett announced Carlito of the LWO taking on Santos Escobar of Legado Del Fantasma in a Street Fight on next week’s post-Elimination Chamber: Perth edition of the show.

Additionally, a big women’s tag-team bout was announced, with The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane) taking on former Damage CTRL duo Bayley & Dakota Kai.

