Who produced the matches that aired during this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown?
Let’s find out!
The following producers worked the following matches on this week’s taped episode of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand show, which aired on Friday, February 23, 2024 from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.
WWE SMACKDOWN PRODUCERS FOR MATCHES ON 2/23/2024
– Liv Morgan vs. Tiffany Stratton: TJ Wilson
– Bron Breakker vs. Dante Chen: Shane Helms
– Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate vs. Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh: Petey Williams
– Street Profits vs. Authors of Pain: Jason Jordan
– LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre: Abyss & Michael Hayes