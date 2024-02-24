– The team name of “The New Catch Republic” for Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne is not yet reflected on the internal run sheet for WWE SmackDown each week, but will be soon. As noted, the duo are scheduled to challenge The Judgment Day team of Finn Balor and Damian Priest for the Undisputed WWE World Tag-Team Championships at the WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth premium live event on Saturday morning.

– There has been no word of issues of any kind heading into the WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth PLE this coming Saturday morning at 5am EST. in Australia.

– WWE Monday Night Raw was the only live show since last Friday night leading into the WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth PLE. As noted, this week’s SmackDown was taped last Friday night in Salt Lake City, UT., while Tuesday’s NXT was also a taped show from Orlando, FL.

– Some members of the WWE NXT crew traveled with WWE to Australia to help with producing matches and segments on the WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth PLE.

– WWE taped no dark matches for this week’s SmackDown, which as noted, was shot last Friday in Salt Lake City, UT. They taped bouts for the new WWE Speed show, as well as two full episodes of SmackDown. Michael Hayes, who often produces The Bloodline matches and segments on SmackDown, was credited with solo and co-producing segments at the double SmackDown taping.

