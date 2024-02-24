It looks like a new face has arrived on the scene in All Elite Wrestling.

On this week’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, The Outcasts duo of Saraya and Harley Cameron appeared in a backstage interview segment.

After talking about the ongoing love saga between Ruby Soho and Angelo Parker, whom they are actively attempting to break up, they announce a new AEW signing.

Saraya Knight introduced her brother, Zak Knight, formerly known as Zak Zodiac, noting he is “#AllElite.”

Check out the segment from the 2/23 episode of AEW Rampage via the X post embedded below.