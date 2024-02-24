….and NEW!
The TNA No Surrender 2024 pay-per-view ended with a bang on Friday night.
Former WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali continued his “2024 World Campaign” by capturing his first championship gold in TNA Wrestling.
Ali managed to defeated TNA veteran Chris Sabin to become the brand new TNA X-Division Champion.
Check out video highlights of the match below.
.@JakeSomething_ will be watching the X Division Championship match closely! #NoSurrender pic.twitter.com/chJT9UuOYv
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) February 24, 2024
.@MustafaAli_X makes his #TNAWrestling debut in the Main Event of #NoSurrender! pic.twitter.com/CUTbRCgf1V
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) February 24, 2024
Is @MustafaAli_X in @SuperChrisSabin's head?!#NoSurrender pic.twitter.com/Me1aXtrnTn
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) February 24, 2024
450 to the arm of @SuperChrisSabin! @MustafaAli_X #NoSurrender pic.twitter.com/y0THlvRD9S
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) February 24, 2024
.@SuperChrisSabin plants @MustafaAli_X with a DDT! #NoSurrender pic.twitter.com/C83kDs0H2E
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) February 24, 2024
.@MustafaAli_X just hit the middle buckle HARD! #NoSurrender pic.twitter.com/qUh5YWBwVo
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) February 24, 2024
#ANDNEW TNA X Division Champion@MustafaAli_X#NoSurrender pic.twitter.com/MMTRj4bgxN
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) February 24, 2024