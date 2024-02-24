WWE Elimination Chamber Results 2/24/2024

Optus Stadium

Perth, Western Australia

Kickoff Match: The Kabuki Warriors (c) vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell For The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

Kairi Sane and Indi Hartwell will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hartwell applies a side headlock. Sane whips Hartwell across the ring. Hartwell drops Sane with a shoulder tackle. Hartwell poses for the crowd. Sane with clubbing blows to Hartwell’s back. Sane grabs a side headlock. Hartwell whips Sane across the ring. Hartwell drops down on the canvas. Hartwell leapfrogs over Sane. Hartwell drops Sane with The Big Boot. Hartwell tags in LeRae. Hartwell bodyslams Sane. Assisted Splash for a two count. LeRae applies a wrist lock. Sane stomps on the left foot of LeRae. Sane tags in Asuka. Asuka with a double boot wash. Asuka pie faces LeRae. LeRae blocks a boot from Asuka. LeRae slaps Asuka in the chest. LeRae unloads a flurry of strikes. LeRae with a Running Hip Attack. LeRae with a Back Senton Splash for a two count. Asuka drives LeRae back first into the turnbuckles. Asuka with clubbing shoulder blocks. LeRae decks Asuka with a back elbow smash.

Sane sends LeRae crashing to the outside. Asuka punches LeRae in the back. Asuka rolls LeRae back into the ring. Asuka tags in Sane. Sane with a Hair Biel Throw. Sane walks the plank. LeRae avoids The Sliding D. Sane tags in Asuka. Asuka stops LeRae in her tracks. Asuka applies The Ankle Lock. Asuka with a Release German Suplex. Asuka with a Sliding Knee Strike. Asuka tags in Sane. Sane with The Flying Forearm for a two count. Sane applies an arm-bar. LeRae is displaying her fighting spirit. Sane drives her knee into the midsection of LeRae. Sane tags in Asuka. Asuka knocks Hartwell off the ring apron. Double Irish Whip. Kabuki Warriors deliver their combination offense for a two count. LeRae kicks Asuka in the face. LeRae crawls under Asuka’s legs.

LeRae with a Step Up Enzuigiri. LeRae tags in Hartwell. Hartwell with a series of clotheslines. Meeting Of The Minds. Hartwell kicks Asuka in the gut. Hartwell with a sledge/jab combination. Hartwell with Two Spinebusters for a two count. Hartwell uppercuts Asuka in the ropes. Hartwell with a Running Boot. Hartwell with a Running Crossbody Block. Hartwell rolls Asuka back into the ring. Hartwell tags in LeRae. Hartwell with a Full Nelson FaceBuster. LeRae with The Springboard MoonSault for a two count. LeRae tags in Hartwell. LeRae with a flying clothesline off the apron. Asuka with a flurry of strikes. Hartwell rolls Asuka over for a two count. Hartwell tags in LeRae. Sane knocks LeRae off the top rope. Sane drives Hartwell face first into the steel ring post. Asuka tags in Sane. Sane connects with The Insane Elbow to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, The Kabuki Warriors via Pinfall

First Match: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca BelAir vs. Liv Morgan vs. Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Raquel Rodriguez In The Women’s Elimination Chamber Match. The Winner Will Battle Rhea Ripley For The WWE Women’s World Championship At WrestleMania XL

STILL TO COME

– The Judgment Day (c) vs. The New Catch Republic For The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

– The Grayson Waller Effect With Special Guest: Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins

– Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens vs. Bobby Lashley vs. LA Knight vs. Logan Paul In The Men’s Elimination Chamber Match. The Winner Will Battle Seth Rollins For The WWE World Heavyweight Championship At WrestleMania XL

– Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax For The WWE Women’s World Championship

