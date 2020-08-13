New Match and Segments Announced for WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced that Universal Champion Braun Strowman will confront “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt during this week’s SmackDown on FOX episode.

This will be the first face-off between The Monster and The Fiend since their SummerSlam title match was recently confirmed following The Fiend’s return.

It was also announced that Alexa Bliss will sit down for an interview to discuss her recent run-ins with The Fiend on this week’s show.

Friday’s SmackDown will also see Big E’s singles run continue as he faces John Morrison.

Below is the updated line-up for this week’s SmackDown:

* Big E vs. John Morrison

* Braun Strowman promises a monstrous confrontation with “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

* Alexa Bliss sit-down interview to discuss her recent interactions with The Fiend

* Tri-Brand Battle Royal to determine who will challenge WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Bayley for her SmackDown Women’s Title at SummerSlam

