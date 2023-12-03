A new match has been announced for the final Ring Of Honor’s final pay-per-view of the year.

During this week’s episode of AEW Collision, Shane Taylor interrupted Keith Lee’s backstage interview with Lexy Nair inside the Erie Insurance Arena in Erie, PA.

The segment saw the leader of Shane Taylor Promotions issue a formal challenge to Keith Lee for a showdown at ROH Final Battle 2023.

“Limitless” Lee calmly accepted the challenge, and the bout was confirmed for the show, which goes down on Friday, December 15, 2023 from Garland, Texas.

ROH Final Battle 2023 will air live, exclusively for Honor Club subscribers. Sign up today at WatchROH.com. Tickets are still available for the show at ROHTIX.com.