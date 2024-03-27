A new match has been announced for this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT On AXS TV.

As the road to TNA Rebellion 2024 on April 20 continues, TNA iMPACT On AXS TV returns this Thursday night with the latest installment of the weekly two-hour prime time program.

On Wednesday morning, TNA Wrestling announced the addition of Eddie Edwards vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey for tonight’s new episode.

With that now known, featured below is the updated officially advertised lineup heading into this week’s show.

TNA iMPACT ON AXS TV (3/28/2024)

* Eddie Edwards vs. Mike Bailey

* Josh Alexander vs. TBA

* AJ Francis and Rich Swann speak

* 8-4-1 Match: Ash By Elegance, Dani Luna, Rosemary & Xia Brookside vs. Havok, Masha Slamovich, Jody Threat & Alisha Edwards

Make sure to check back here on Thursday evening for complete TNA iMPACT On AXS TV results.