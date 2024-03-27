A new match has been announced for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Ahead of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS program tonight at the Centre Videotron in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, Tony Khan has surfaced on social media to confirm the addition of a new AEW World Tag-Team Championship Tournament bout.

Added to the lineup for the show this evening is the Best Friends duo of Orange Cassidy & Trent Beretta taking on The Undisputed Kingdom duo of Matt Taven and Mike Bennett in the ongoing tournament to crown the vacant AEW World Tag-Team Champions at the upcoming AEW Dynasty 2024 pay-per-view on April 21 in St. Louis, MO.

Previously announced for the 3/27 episode of AEW Dynamite from Quebec City is Kris Statlander vs. Skye Blue vs. Anna Jay vs. Willow Nightingale, with Mercedes Mone on special guest commentary in a match where the winner will challenge Julia Hart next for the TBS Women’s Championship, Will Ospreay vs. Katsuyori Shibata, Swerve Strickland vs. Konosuke Takeshita, as well as The Young Bucks vs. Private Party in an additional match in the ongoing AEW World Tag-Team Championship Tournament.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage from St. Louis, MO.