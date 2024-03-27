The lineup for the WrestleMania XL Weekend special event for the WWE NXT brand continued to take shape on Tuesday night.

As noted, on this week’s episode of WWE NXT, WWE announced the addition of a triple-threat match with Oba Femi vs. Josh Briggs vs. Dijak for the NXT North American Championship confirmed for the WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 premium live event during WrestleMania XL Weekend in Philadelphia, PA.

Additionally, auditions were held throughout the show for potential hosts for WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024, with Noam Dar & The Meta-Four announced as the hosts of the show by the end of the night.

In addition to the matches we reported on Tuesday night for next week’s episode of WWE NXT, an additional match has been announced for what will be the WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 “go-home show,” as Blair Davenport vs. Sol Ruca will go one-on-one.

Previously announced for next week is Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams’ final face-off, Supernova Sessions with Lyra Valkyria & Roxanne Perez, as well as LWO vs. The O.C. vs. Axiom & Nathan Frazer to determine the challenges at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 for WWE NXT World Tag-Team Champions The Wolf Dogs.

Make sure to join us here every Tuesday night for live WWE NXT results coverage, and again on 4/6 for live WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 results coverage from Philadelphia, PA.