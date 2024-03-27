The Rock’s ex-wife and Seven Bucks Productions co-founder Dany Garcia is being featured on ESPN and ESPN Deportes this week.

ESPN issued a press release this week to announce the premiere of “My Name is Dany Garcia,” a new documentary about the Founder, CEO and Chairwoman of The Garcia Companies and co-owner of the United Football League.

Check out the complete announcement with all of the details below.

ESPN and ESPN Deportes Debut “My Name is Dany Garcia” Documentary About Businesswoman Dany Garcia on March 28th Premieres on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes, Thursday, March 28 at 10 p.m. ET



The Film is Part of ESPN Deportes’ Year-Long Content Initiative that Commemorates the 20th Anniversary of the Spanish-Language Brand



ESPN will debut My Name is Dany Garcia (Mi Nombre es Dany Garcia for its Spanish presentation), an intimate and captivating documentary that spotlights the extraordinary journey of visionary businesswoman Dany Garcia, Founder, CEO and Chairwoman of The Garcia Companies and co-owner of the United Football League. Offering viewers an exclusive glimpse into Garcia’s remarkable life and achievements, the film will debut on March 28th at 10 pm ET on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes and will also be available on ESPN+ soon after its linear premiere.



Produced by ESPN’s Features Unit in collaboration with ESPN Deportes, the film chronicles the remarkable trajectory of Garcia, a titan in the realms of business, entertainment, and sports and the architect behind some of today’s most successful enterprises, brands, and talent. With her passion for building global enterprises and advocating for diversity in business, matched by her love for professional sports and personal athletic ambitions, Garcia redefines what it means to build and balance brands built directly from values. Her success ranges as a chairwoman, founder, investor, producer, professional athlete, and philanthropist. In 2020, her acquisition of the XFL made her the first woman to own an equal or majority ownership stake in a major professional sports league in the United States. She is now co-owner of the UFL following the merger between the two spring football leagues, XFL and USFL.



Through exclusive interviews and archival footage, the film explores Garcia’s evolution, tracing her journey from a young finance major and athlete at the University of Miami to her status as a visionary entrepreneur and influential business leader. Ahead of its inaugural season kicking off March 30, 2024, the film also explores the newly formed United Football League (UFL), resulting from the recent merger between the XFL and the United States Football League (USFL),



The film features interviews with Garcia and key figures in her life, including her daughter Simone Johnson, brother and President of Production at Seven Bucks Productions, Hiram Garcia, her father, Hiram Garcia, Sr., and business partner Dwayne Johnson.



In addition to the documentary, Dany Garcia’s story will be highlighted in a special profile piece written by the director and reporter of the documentary, Tory Roy. The feature will be available on ESPN.com, ESPNDeportes.com and espnW following the film’s premiere.



My Name is Dany Garcia is part of ESPN Deportes’ year-long content initiative that commemorates the Spanish-language brand’s 20th anniversary. This initiative launched in 2023 during Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month and celebrates the influence of the Hispanic community in the world of sports, through a mix of programming including a mix of live events, as well as original content.



The film’s release also coincides with the start of the 2024 United Football League (UFL) on Saturday, March 30. ESPN and ABC platforms will showcase 21 games, including one semifinal matchup this year. The full 21 game slate on ESPN & ABC is also available on ESPN+. Select games will also be available in Spanish-language via ESPN Deportes. The league makes its debut following the merger between the two spring football leagues, XFL and USFL.

To view the trailer for the new documentary, click here.