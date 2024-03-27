An update on Ridge Holland.

As noted, the WWE star revealed on this evening’s edition of NXT on USA that he was stepping away from the ring indefinitely, citing that the decision was made for his mental health and the well-being of his family. There had been speculation online as to whether this was a storyline or not, with Holland already being moved to the company’s alumni page.

Fightful Select has since confirmed that this is indeed a storyline and that Holland will be returning to the ring eventually. The report adds that this story is one that Holland has been motivated to do, and that there has been no pushback from talent backstage due to the nature of the story.

