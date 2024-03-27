Tonight’s episode of NXT took place from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and was broadcast live on the USA Network. Here are the big news items from the show.
-As reported earlier in the day, WWE star Natalya did indeed answer Lola Vice’s open challenge. She went on to defeat Vice by pinfall.
Woah! @NatbyNature has answered @lolavicewwe's Open Challenge! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/svwEKZyRxr
— WWE (@WWE) March 27, 2024
-Ridge Holland announced to the NXT audience that he was stepping away from the ring indefinitely. You can read about that here.
-Oba Femi will be defending the NXT North American Championship against Dijak and Josh Briggs in a triple-threat match at Stand & Deliver. Here is the updated lineup.
-Ilja Dragunov vs. Tony D’Angelo for the NXT Championship
-Carmelo Hayes vs. Trick Williams
-Roxanne Perez vs. Lyra Valkyria for the NXT Women’s Championship
-Oba Femi vs. Dijak vs. Josh Briggs for the NXT North American Championship
-Baron Corbin & Bron Breakker vs. Tournament Winners for the NXT Tag Team Championship
-Here is an early lineup for the April 2nd edition of NXT on USA:
-Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams’ final face-off.
-Supernova Sessions w/ Lyra Valkyria & Roxanne Perez.
-LWO vs. Axiom & Nathan Frazer vs. The O.C. – Triple Threat #1 Cont. Tag Team Match