Tonight’s episode of NXT took place from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and was broadcast live on the USA Network. Here are the big news items from the show.

-As reported earlier in the day, WWE star Natalya did indeed answer Lola Vice’s open challenge. She went on to defeat Vice by pinfall.

-Ridge Holland announced to the NXT audience that he was stepping away from the ring indefinitely. You can read about that here.

-Oba Femi will be defending the NXT North American Championship against Dijak and Josh Briggs in a triple-threat match at Stand & Deliver. Here is the updated lineup.

-Ilja Dragunov vs. Tony D’Angelo for the NXT Championship

-Carmelo Hayes vs. Trick Williams

-Roxanne Perez vs. Lyra Valkyria for the NXT Women’s Championship

-Oba Femi vs. Dijak vs. Josh Briggs for the NXT North American Championship

-Baron Corbin & Bron Breakker vs. Tournament Winners for the NXT Tag Team Championship

-Here is an early lineup for the April 2nd edition of NXT on USA:

-Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams’ final face-off.

-Supernova Sessions w/ Lyra Valkyria & Roxanne Perez.

-LWO vs. Axiom & Nathan Frazer vs. The O.C. – Triple Threat #1 Cont. Tag Team Match