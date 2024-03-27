A big announcement from Ridge Holland.

The WWE star revealed on this evening’s edition of NXT that he is stepping away from in-ring competition indefinitely. Holland stated that this decision is what is best for his own mental health, as well as the health of his family.

The former pro-Rugby player has competed for WWE since 2018, and has been on the main roster as a member of the Brawling Brutes since 2021.

Holland last competed on NXT against Shawn Spears, who defeated him in singles-competition. At this time, it is not known whether this is a storyline or a shoot, but it should be known that Holland has been moved to the alumni section of WWE’s roster website. Wrestling Headlines will keep you updated.