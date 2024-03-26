WWE NXT Results 3/26/24

The WWE Performance Center

Winter Park, Florida

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Vic Joseph & Booker T)

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: DIJAK vs. Shawn Spears

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Dijak backs Spears into the turnbuckles. Spears applies a side headlock. Dijak whips Spears across the ring. Spears drops Dijak with a shoulder tackle. Dijak scores the elbow knockdown. Spears slaps Dijak in the face. Dijak clotheslines Spears over the top rope. Dijak rolls Spears back into the ring. Spears dropkicks Dijak off the ring apron. Spears with The Slingshot Pescado. Dijak lands The SomerSault Plancha. Dijak kicks Spears in the gut. Dijak with a forearm smash. Spears unloads three knife edge chops. Dijak answers with forearm shivers. Dijak with repeated back elbow smashes. Dijak with a Pendulum BackBreaker. Dijak follows that with a Springboard Splash for a two count. Dijak whips Spears across the ring. Spears with a NeckBreaker. Spears rams his knee across Dijak’s face. Spears slams Dijak’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Spears with a blistering chop. Spears sends Dijak to the corner. Dijak kicks Spears in the face. Dijak HeadButts Spears.

Dijak ascends to the top turnbuckle. Spears with The Avalanche German Suplex. Spears with a Jumping Knee Lift that sends Dijak to the floor. Dijak drives his knee into the midsection of Spears. Dijak slams Spears head on the apron. Dijak rolls Spears back into the ring. Spears drops Dijak with a Running CodeBreaker. Spears repeatedly stomps on the midsection of Dijak. Spears with a boot scrape. Chop Exchange. Dijak with two forearm smashes. Spears reverses out of the irish whip from Dijak. Spears with The Kitchen Sink. Spears applies a rear chin lock. Spears with a clubbing crossface for a two count. Spears is lighting up Dijak’s chest. Spears puts Dijak on the top turnbuckle. Spears with a chop/haymaker combination. Spears with repeated headbutts. Dijak blocks The SuperPlex. Dijak sends Spears crashing into the canvas. Dijak with a flying clothesline.

Dijak and Spears are trading back and forth shots. Spears reverses out of the irish whip from Dijak. Dijak ducks a clothesline from Spears. Dijak with a Running Lariat. Dijak with a series of overhand chops. Dijak follows that with a Release Bodyslam. Spears denies The High Justice. Spears rolls Dijak over for a two count. Spears SuperKicks Dijak. Dijak responds with The Cyclone Boot for a two count. Spears hammers down on the back of Dijak’s neck. Spears goes for The C4, but Dijak lands back on his feet. Dijak goes for a Torture Rack Slam, but Spears counters with a DDT. Dijak slams Spears head on the top rope. Dijak goes for The Springboard Elbow Drop, but Spears ducks out of the way. Spears can’t find the steel chair. Spears with a cross chop. Spears goes for a Flying Double Axe Handle, but Dijak counters with The High Justice for a two count. Dijak SuperKicks Spears. Dijak connects with Feast Your Eyes to pickup the victory. After the match, Joe Gacy starts playing mind games with Spears.

Winner: DIJAK via Pinfall

– There were auditions taking place in the back for potential hosts of Stand & Deliver. Meta Four, Andre Chase, Malik Blade, Edris Enofe, Brinley Reece, Hank Walker and Tank Ledger were showed during this segment.

Roxanne Perez Promo

Look at this girl, just happy to be here. Stars in her eyes, God I was so naive. Watching this, honestly, makes me sick. If you dream big enough, I wanted everyone to like me, just pathetic. That gullible little girl that grew up taking pictures with her favorite WWE Superstars, and looking up to her heroes, and trying to do everything right, she’s dead. You want to know what my heroes got me? Nothing. Which is why I’m my own hero now. And the day that I stepped foot into NXT, I was looked at as the next woman to carry the torch, the next woman to lead NXT out of 2.0 and into the new era. I put this brand before my own life.

Always onto the next PLE, the next big TV special, the next big live event, and where did that get me? Discarded and without my title. Now, I’m looking out for myself, and, man, does it feel so good. If you don’t like it, too bad. My proof is in the results. I’m in the NXT Women’s Title Match at Stand & Deliver, and I got that for just being me. For breaking the rules and doing it my way. Lyra, I don’t like you, I don’t dislike you, actually, I really have no feelings towards you. You’re just the woman carrying my title, sorry, barely carrying my title. But don’t worry, because at Stand & Deliver, I will be the one holding that NXT Women’s Championship, and it will be back where it belongs.

Second Match: Thea Hail w/Chase University vs. Jazmyn Nyx w/Jacy Jayne

Hail starts things off with three flying polish hammers. Hail drives Nyx shoulder first into the canvas. Nyx uses her feet to create separation. Hail with a Running Hip Attack. Hail with The Exploder Suplex. The referee gets distracted by Jayne. Nyx with an inside cradle for a two count. Nyx sweeps out the legs of Hail. Nyx blasts Hail with The PK. Jayne talks smack to Hail. Nyx repeatedly stomps on Hail’s chest. Nyx scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Nyx tugs on Hail’s hair. Hail with heavy bodyshots. Nyx drives Hail face first into the canvas. Nyx applies a rear chin lock. Hail fights from underneath. Nyx sends Hail to the corner.

Hail decks Nyx with a back elbow smash. Hail kicks Nyx in the face. Hail with a Rolling Sledge. Short-Arm Reversal by Nyx. Nyx with an Overhead Kick for a two count. Nyx wraps her legs around Hail’s arms. Jayne tries to throw the red towel into the ring. Riley Osborne slides into the ring and catches it. The referee has ejected Chase University from the ringside area. Hail with a back bridge cover for a two count. Hail drops Nyx with a JawBreaker. Jayne continues to run interference. Jayne slaps Hail in the face. Nyx rolls Hail over for a two count. Hail makes Nyx tap out to The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. After the match, Hail gets into a brawl with Jayne. Kiana James and Izzi Dame attack Hail from behind. The three on one attack is on. Fallon Henley and Kelani Jordan storm into the ring to make the save.

Winner: Thea Hail via Submission

Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams – Prime Target: Part 1

Trick Williams: Man, we clicked from the beginning. What me and Melo built together was special. What Trick N Melo Gang built together was special.

Booker T: To watch Melo’s rise has been awesome, but I don’t think Melo could have had that rise without Trick being right at his side.

Trick Williams: You know, I was right there for my boy, alongside every single victory. But my name wasn’t on those posters.

Booker T: There was always going to come a time where Trick was going to have to leave the shadow of Carmelo Hayes. And I see both of those young men wanting the exact same thing. Champagne wishes and caviar dreams, man.

Randy Orton: I know what he’s thinking, here’s my best friend, my former partner, everybody is jumping in their seats, and stomping their feet on the floor. And Carmelo hears that, he hears the people reacting to Trick differently than they used to before.

CM Punk: I think this is a good case study of human nature. I don’t think either of these guys set out for it be this way.

Carmelo Hayes: Man, I remember it like it was yesterday. I called up my boy, and I said, hey, yo, Trick, I said are you about it? And he replied right back, he said, oh, I’m about it, about it. And that couldn’t have been more of a lie. Trick, I brought you to the water, man. I allowed you to drink, I allowed you to eat off the same plate that I ate off. This wasn’t a we thing, this was a me plus you thing.

Third Match: Lola Vice vs. Natalya

Vice attacks Natalya before the bell rings. Vice transitions into a ground and pound attack. The referee is trying to separate both women. Natalya with clubbing blows to Vice’s back. Natalya slams Vice’s head on two turnbuckle pads. Natalya with a double leg takedown. Vice scurries to the outside. Natalya with a running haymaker. Natalya rolls Vice back into the ring. Natalya continues to target the back of Vice. Natalya talks smack to Vice. Vice unloads a flurry of bodyshots. Natalya shoves Vice. Vice ducks a clothesline from Natalya. Vice kicks the left hamstring of Natalya. Vice with The Roundhouse Kick. Vice has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Vice applies The Abdominal Stretch. Natalya with an arm-drag escape. Natalya kicks Vice in the face. Natalya decks Vice with a back elbow smash.

Natalya is throwing haymakers at Vice. Natalya blocks The Pump Kick. Natalya sends Vice face first into the canvas. Natalya runs over Vice’s back. Natalya with a low dropkick for a two count. Natalya goes for The Sharpshooter, but Vice counters with The Ankle Lock. Natalya grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Vice punches Natalya in the ribs. Natalya fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Rollup Exchange. Vice drops Natalya with The Spinning Back Fist for a two count. Vice applies The Triangle Choke. Vice gets distracted by Karmen Petrovic. Vice nails Natalya with a Running Hip Attack. Natalya dodges The Spinning Back Fist. Natalya with The Discus Lariat. Vice blocks The Sharpshooter. Vice rolls Natalya over for a two count. Natalya applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Vice with another quick rollup for a two count. Vice with The Spinning Back Kick. Natalya responds with The O’Connor Roll to pickup the victory.

Winner: Natalya via Pinfall

– Joe Gacy gives Shawn Spears his steel chair as he was exiting the Performance Center. Before Spears can grab the chair, Oba Femi stops Spears in his tracks.

– Sol Ruca Vignette.

– Kelly Kincaid had a backstage interview with Blair Davenport. Blair compares Sol to sand, annoying, disgusting, and can’t seem to get rid of it. Sol is going to get vindication against her next week? That’s inexperience talking. She needs to stop worrying about impressing dorks on TikTok After Blair is done with her next week, Sol Ruca will be back on another road to recovery.

Fourth Match: Ilja Dragunov vs. Channing Lorenzo w/Adriana Rizzo

Lorenzo blocks a Running Boot from Dragunov. Lorenzo with two haymakers. Dragunov applies a wrist lock. Dragunov with boxing elbows. Dragunov ducks a clothesline from Lorenzo. Lorenzo blocks The German Suplex. Dragunov goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Lorenzo holds onto the ropes. Lorenzo dropkicks Dragunov. Lorenzo is raining down haymakers in the corner. Lorenzo with a short-arm clothesline. Dragunov unloads three knife edge chops. Lorenzo answers with a forearm smash. Lorenzo dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Lorenzo with a Running Uppercut. Lorenzo is putting the boots to Dragunov. Lorenzo slams Dragunov’s head on the top turnbuckle pad.

Lorenzo with a straight right hand. Lorenzo goes for a Corner Mount, but Dragunov counters with a PowerBomb. Lorenzo kicks Dragunov in the face. Lorenzo stomps on the right hand of Dragunov. Dragunov HeadButts Lorenzo. Dragunov with a knife edge chop. Lorenzo drops Dragunov with The Tornado DDT for a two count. Lorenzo works on his joint manipulation game. Lorenzo with a knee drop. Lorenzo viciously attacks the right hand of Dragunov. Lorenzo drops his knee on the right hand of Dragunov. Dragunov responds with a back fist. Dragunov with a Leaping Boot. Dragunov with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Dragunov follows that with a Release German Suplex. Dragunov PowerBombs Lorenzo. Dragunov connects with The Torpedo Moscow to pickup the victory.

Winner: Ilja Dragunov via Pinfall

– The Good Brothers runs into The Wolf Dogs. They want a standard tag team title match at Stand & Deliver. And if The Wolf Dogs lose tonight, they’ll double their workload. They’ll take advantage of The Wolf Dogs lack of focus. Bron Breakker says that it won’t be a triple threat match at Stand & Deliver. The Good Brothers better do their job next week.

Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams – Prime Target: Part 2

Trick Williams: Trick Willy back in South Philly, man. This here is my Uncle James, but we call him Sweet Baby J. I moved here to Philadelphia, and I stayed with my Uncle James. My uncle, he took me in, and that’s why you see me wrestling now, because he let me stay here in Philly, and I appreciate you for that. April 6th, Stand & Deliver, we’re coming back to Philly, and my Uncle James, Sweet Baby J is going to be in attendance, and we’re going to tear the roof off that joint. Philly is a special city to me, man. It’s the city of brotherly love. I won’t lie, I thought Melo was my brother.

Booker T: Trick knows, it’s not about getting beat down, it’s about getting beat down and getting right back up and getting back into the fight.

CM Punk: When you’ve been stabbed in the back by somebody you considered a brother, the brother’s knife cuts the deepest.

Booker T: He’s going to come back stronger, faster, and better.

CM Punk: When something monstrous happens to you, you risk becoming a monster. And if I was Melo, I would be a little bit worried.

Trick Williams: Melo, I’m coming for you.

Ridge Holland Promo

It’s extremely hard for me to come out here tonight, in front of everyone, and say what I’m going to say. I knew this day would come, but I never thought it would be this soon. So, first off, I would like to thank Marty Jones, the man that brought me in. I would like to thank William Regal for seeing something in this washed-up former rugby player and giving me a chance. I would like to thank Shawn Michaels, all the producers and talent back there for allowing me the time to say what I need to say. During my decade plus playing professional rugby, I always said, if I found myself hesitating or a step off, there would be a time to have some difficult conversations. And lately I have been hesitating, I have been a step off, and I can’t in good conscious run the risk of hurting myself or somebody else, again.

I’m very aware that there’s a perception around me. I’ve heard the whispers. I’ve seen the comments. The DM’s, all the messages. And whether they’re true or not, you haven’t seen the affect that it’s had on the man behind, Ridge Holland. You see, I’m tired of taking my work home with me. I refuse to let this job take away from the things that I found most valuable in life, and that’s my ability to be the best dad and husband I possibly can be. So, over the past few days, I’ve had some of those difficult conversations. The first one was with the ones who care for me and want what’s best for me. The second conversation was with myself, six inches from the mirror. You see, rugby and wrestling require physical and mental resilience, and it’s quite evident that I’ve been lacking in both departments, so I made a decision.

A decision that is best for my mental health, and what’s best for the welfare and the future of my family. So, with all that being said, I’m out here tonight to announce that I’m officially stepping away from in-ring competition, indefinitely. And as difficult, and as gut wrenching as this decision has been, I consider myself extremely blessed and lucky to even have the opportunity to step foot in this company, let alone perform in front of millions of people all over the world. I want to extend the biggest thank you to the home of NXT, for allowing me to come back here, and take one last shot at redemption. And I’m sorry it’s not worked out. And I’ll appreciate you more than you ever know. Cheers. Thank you.

Lyra Valkyria Promo

In every story ever told, there are two paths that you can walk. The wrong path and the right one. Professor X in Magneto. Anakin in Obi Wan. The road to becoming the NXT Women’s Champion makes or breaks those who walk it. And everything changes when you reach the top. When you beat Becky Lynch to become champion, the little girl in you know has no idea what’s on the other side. There’s a certain force that comes with the NXT Women’s Championship. It’s the same force that took me from Ireland to here, that drove me to beat my idol, that test my moral compass and drives me to do right by this title, every single day. When given the choice to do right or wrong, that’s where Roxanne and I hit a crossroad, because she took the easy way out.

It would be way easier to walk around punching people in the locker room, being angry at the world, because let’s face it, Roxanne, looking in the mirror, it’s just too hard for you. We both know the truth. Perez was beaten for this title the minute she couldn’t climb the ladder to retain it last year at Stand & Deliver. Roxanne, I get all of your emotions, but this title deserves so much better than you. Honestly, I would like to think in another life we would’ve been friends, both dreamt of being here, idolized our favorites, trained day in and day out to prove you’re worthy. But the only difference is, you let this title break you. You think you’re the chosen one, but your time has passed. And at NXT Stand & Deliver, it’s just you and me, I’ll do anything to keep this title, and everything to keep you the hell away from it.

Fifth Match: Josh Briggs vs. Duke Hudson

DIJAK joins the commentary team for this match. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Briggs backs Hudson into the ropes. Briggs punches Hudson in the chest. Briggs applies a side headlock. Hudson whips Briggs across the ring. Briggs runs into Hudson. That leads us to a quick shoving contest. Briggs with a running back elbow smash. Briggs with a straight right hand. Briggs buries his shoulder into the midsection of Hudson. Briggs slams Hudson’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Briggs with repeated back elbow smashes. Briggs talks smack to DIJAK. Briggs sends Hudson to the corner. Hudson drops Briggs with The Uranage Slam. Briggs reverses out of the irish whip from Hudson. Hudson ducks a clothesline from Briggs. Hudson with a Hurricanrana. Hudson sends Briggs face first into the middle rope. Hudson with The Sidewalk Slam for a two count. Briggs regroups on the outside. Hudson slams Briggs head on the ring apron. Hudson rolls Briggs back into the ring.

Briggs with a shoulder block. Hudson responds with The Slingshot German Suplex. Briggs exits the ring. Hudson applies a front face lock. Briggs drives Hudson back first into the steel ring steps. Briggs has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Briggs and Hudson are trading back and forth shots. Briggs reverses out of the irish whip from Hudson. Briggs with a Sidewalk Slam/Splash Combination for a two count. Briggs slams Hudson’s head on another turnbuckle pad. Briggs puts Hudson on the top turnbuckle. Hudson with forearm shivers. Hudson gets crotched on the top turnbuckle. Briggs with The SuperPlex. Hudson decks Briggs with a back elbow smash. Hudson side steps Briggs into the turnbuckles.

Hudson with three forearm smashes. Hudson with two clotheslines. Hudson follows that with The Big Boot. Hudson unloads a flurry of jabs. Hudson delivers The Bionic Elbow. Hudson with a Running Senton Splash for a two count. Hudson sends Briggs to the corner. Briggs kicks Hudson in the face. Hudson with The Bossman Slam for a two count. Briggs denies The Razor’s Edge. Briggs kicks Hudson in the face. Briggs with a Belly to Back Suplex. Briggs continues to stare at DIJAK. Hudson PowerBombs Briggs. Hudson with a corner clothesline. Briggs responds with a Lariat. Briggs connects with The Clothesline From Hell to pickup the victory. After the match, Oba Femi appears on the podium. Femi says that he’s found two worthy opponents for Stand & Deliver. He is the mountain, and they will both find out that nobody can reach that summit. It will indeed be a Triple Threat Match at Stand & Deliver.

Winner: Josh Briggs via Pinfall

Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams – Prime Target: Part 3

CM Punk: They always say, when you set out for revenge, dig two graves. So, this is beyond a wrestling ring now, this is personal. This will come down to who wants to hurt the other man more.

Johnny Gargano: When you’re betrayed by someone, someone who was like a brother to you, you lose a part of yourself, and I don’t know if you ever get it back.

Randy Orton: I understand where both men are coming from. And the main point, the main take away from all of this, at Stand & Deliver, it is going to be one hell of a way to start off WrestleMania weekend.

Tommaso Ciampa: This match is quite possibly the biggest match in NXT history.

Cody Rhodes: Looking at that match, it’s easy for me to pick who is going to win that match. Trick Williams.

Carmelo Hayes: You think you really got what it takes to be on top? What do you to know about carrying a brand for two years? What do you know about being the guy they put on posters? The guy that’s responsible for selling tickets. What do you know about doing media? What do you know about being HIM? I brought you into this world, and I’m going to be the one that takes you out. I carried NXT. I carried you. You were always my hype man, that’s all it is, and that’s all you will ever be.

Trick Williams: You wanted war, oh, we are going to war.

– Next week on NXT, Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams will have a face-to-face confrontation.

– Meta Four hijacks the production truck. They will officially be the host for Stand & Deliver.

– Arianna Grace is still having a hard time finding a new outfit for Gigi Dolin.

– Ilja Dragunov was impressed by Stacks. He was expecting Tony D’Angelo to show up after the match, but he wasn’t there. Luca Crusifino invited Dragunov to a pre-Stand & Deliver Dinner next week, but it won’t be at The D’Angelo Family’s restaurant.

– Lyra Valkyria & Roxanne Perez will be the special guest on The SuperNova Sessions. Plus, The Good Brothers battles, The LWO, Nathan Frazer & Axiom In A Triple Threat Match. The Winner Will Get An NXT Tag Team Title Opportunity at Stand & Deliver.

Sixth Match: The Wolf Dogs vs. The Alpha Academy w/Maxxine Dupri. If The Alpha Academy Wins, They Get Inserted Into The NXT Tag Team Title Match at NXT Stand & Deliver.

Baron Corbin and Akira Tozawa will start things off. Tozawa ducks a clothesline from Corbin. Tozawa thrust kicks the midsection of Corbin. Tozawa unloads a flurry of strikes. Corbin launches Tozawa to the corner. Tozawa kicks Corbin in the face. Tozawa with a Flying Hurricanrana. Tozawa dropkicks Corbin. Breakker and Otis are tagged in. Quick shoving contest. Otis ducks a clothesline from Breakker. Otis applies a side headlock. Otis reverses out of the irish whip from Breakker. Otis with The Western Lariat. Breakker heads to the outside. Otis ducks a clothesline from Corbin. Tozawa with an Apron Enzuigiri. Otis with a corner clothesline. Otis follows that with another Western Lariat. Otis tags in Tozawa. Tozawa with another Hurricanrana. Tozawa with a Diving Senton Splash. Tozawa delivers The Missile Dropkick. Otis sends Tozawa crashing into The Wolf Dogs. The Alpha Academy poses for the crowd. Otis rolls Breakker back into the ring. Otis with two hip checks. Otis sends Breakker to the corner. Otis buries his shoulder into the midsection of Breakker. Otis tags in Tozawa. Tozawa repeatedly stomps on Breakker’s chest. Tozawa applies a front face lock. Tozawa tags in Otis. Otis headbutts Breakker in the ribs. Otis and Breakker are trading back and forth shots.

Breakker goes for a Bodyslam, but Otis counters with a Crossbody Block for a two count. Otis tags in Tozawa. Tozawa kicks Breakker in the gut. Tozawa punches Breakker in the back. Breakker responds with a Jumping Knee Strike. Breakker tags in Corbin. Tozawa with a Spinning Back Kick. Corbin dodges The Windmill Kick. Tozawa crawls under Corbin’s legs. Tozawa goes for The Windmill Kick, but Corbin counters with The Death Valley Driver. Corbin transitions into a ground and pound attack. Corbin applies a half nelson chin lock. Corbin with hammer elbows. Corbin tags in Breakker. Breakker with a gut punch. Breakker applies a side headlock. Tozawa whips Breakker across the ring. Breakker ducks under two clotheslines from Tozawa. Breakker with a running clothesline. Breakker tags in Corbin. Assisted World’s Strongest Slam for a two count. Corbin drives his knee into the midsection of Tozawa. Corbin is choking Tozawa with his boot. Tozawa with heavy bodyshots. Corbin scores the elbow knockdown. Corbin tags in Breakker. Tandem Cutter Party for a two count.

Tozawa sends Breakker shoulder first into the steel ring post. Breakker stops Tozawa in his tracks. Tozawa with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Corbin and Otis are tagged in. Otis with two clotheslines. Otis with Two Discus Back Elbow Smashes. Otis levels Breakker with The Body Avalanche. Haymaker Exchange. Otis with a Double Back Body Drop. Otis hits The Caterpillar for a two count. Corbin fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Breakker tags himself in. Otis with The World’s Strongest Slam for a two count. Tozawa drops Corbin with The Shining Wizard. Otis tags in Tozawa. Otis puts Breakker on his shoulders. Tozawa goes for The Doomsday Crossbody, but Breakker counters with The Powerslam. Breakker tags in Corbin. Otis is displaying his fighting spirit. The Wolf Dogs PowerBombs Otis through the announce table. Tozawa delivers his combination offense. Tozawa SuperKicks Corbin. Corbin tags in Breakker. Tozawa goes for a Hurricanrana, but Corbin counters with a PowerBomb. Breakker connects with The Spear to pickup the victory. After the match, The Wolf Dogs got into a massive brawl with The Good Brothers, The LWO, Nathan Frazer and Axiom as the show goes off the air.

Winner: The Wolf Dogs via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 405 of The Hoots Podcast