WWE and Fanatics have revealed a signings schedule for ‘The World’ on WrestleMania 40 weekend.

Below you can see what stars will be available on what days. This all takes place at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia.

Thursday 4/4: Pete Dunne, Carlito. Jinder Mahal, Dragon Lee, Chelsea Green

Friday 4/5: MVP, Zelina Vega, Grayson Waller, Otis, Candice LaRae.

Saturday 4/6: Karl Anderson, The Creed Brothers, Zoey Stark, Mia Yim

Sunday 4/7: Bron Breakker, Ludvig Kaiser, Giovanni Vinci, Andrade, Carmelo Hayes.

Monday 4/8: Cora Jade, Trick Williams, Luke Gallows, Ridge Holland, Tegan Nox.

These signings will be included with admission. There is a first come first serve policy.