A new matchup has been announced for tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite.
Tony Khan has revealed that Kris Statlander, Skye Blue, Willow Nightingale, and Anna Jay will collide in a four-way matchup on the show, with the winner receiving an opportunity at Julia Hart’s TBS Championship. That’s not all. Mercedes Moné will be on commentary for the matchup.
TOMORROW, 3/27@centrevideotron Quebec City
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
TBS, tomorrow at 8pm ET/7pm CT
4 Way Match
Winner Gets TBS Championship Shot at #AEWDynasty@callmekrisstat vs @Skyebyee vs @annajay___ vs @willowwrestles
+@MercedesVarnado on commentary
TOMORROW on TBS! pic.twitter.com/Q3QuI3kOxG
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 26, 2024
-Will Ospreay vs. Katsuyori Shibata
-Swerve Strickland vs. Konosuke Takeshita
-Young Bucks vs. Private Party tag team tournament match
