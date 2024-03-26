A new matchup has been announced for tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite.

Tony Khan has revealed that Kris Statlander, Skye Blue, Willow Nightingale, and Anna Jay will collide in a four-way matchup on the show, with the winner receiving an opportunity at Julia Hart’s TBS Championship. That’s not all. Mercedes Moné will be on commentary for the matchup.

-Will Ospreay vs. Katsuyori Shibata

-Swerve Strickland vs. Konosuke Takeshita

-Young Bucks vs. Private Party tag team tournament match

-Kris Statlander vs. Skye Blue vs. Willow Nightingale vs. Anna Jay, winner receives opportunity at the TBS Championship, Mercedes Moné will be on commentary