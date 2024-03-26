The viewership numbers are in for the March 25th edition of WWE Raw on the USA Network.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 1,729,000 viewers, a 2% rise from the March 18th episode of 1,687,000 viewers. It scored a rating of 0.57 in the always important 18-49 demographic, which was up from the previous Monday’s key demo number of 0.55.

Raw took place in Chicago and featured an epic beatdown by The Rock on Cody Rhodes, giving further hype to their meeting in the tag team matchup on night one of WWE WrestleMania 40. The show also saw an epic promo encounter between CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, and Seth Rollins, which we reported details about earlier in the day.

Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of WWE’s programming. Stay tuned.