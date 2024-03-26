Tonight’s episode of NXT takes place from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and will broadcast live on the USA Network. Fightful Select has released a new report revealing some backstage news and notes ahead of the program, which you can check out below.
ANNOUNCED LINEUP:
-Shawn Spears vs. Dijak
-Thea Hail vs. Jazmyn Nyx
-Duke Hudson vs. Josh Briggs
-Alpha Academy (Otis & Akira Tozawa) vs. Baron Corbin & Bron Breakker
-Ilja Dragunov vs. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo
-Ridge Holland addresses the NXT Universe
-Prime Target: Carmelo Hayes vs. Trick Williams
-Lola Vice Open challenge
Programming Notes
-The show will open with Dijak vs Shawn Spears.
-The show will close with The Wolf Dogs vs Alpha Academy.
Spoilers
-As previously reported, Natalya is set to accept Lola Vice’s open challenge. Karmen Petrovic is also set to get involved.
-The LWO, Axiom and Nathan Frazer and The OC are set to be involved in the main event.