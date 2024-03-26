Tonight’s episode of NXT takes place from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and will broadcast live on the USA Network. Fightful Select has released a new report revealing some backstage news and notes ahead of the program, which you can check out below.

ANNOUNCED LINEUP:

-Shawn Spears vs. Dijak

-Thea Hail vs. Jazmyn Nyx

-Duke Hudson vs. Josh Briggs

-Alpha Academy (Otis & Akira Tozawa) vs. Baron Corbin & Bron Breakker

-Ilja Dragunov vs. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo

-Ridge Holland addresses the NXT Universe

-Prime Target: Carmelo Hayes vs. Trick Williams

-Lola Vice Open challenge

Programming Notes

-The show will open with Dijak vs Shawn Spears.

-The show will close with The Wolf Dogs vs Alpha Academy.

Spoilers

-As previously reported, Natalya is set to accept Lola Vice’s open challenge. Karmen Petrovic is also set to get involved.

-The LWO, Axiom and Nathan Frazer and The OC are set to be involved in the main event.