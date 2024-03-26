A spoiler for tonight’s episode of NXT, which will take place from the WWE Performance Center and air live on the USA Network. IF YOU WISH TO AVOID THIS SPOILER THAN DO NOT CONTINUE READING.

Lola Vice revealed on social media yesterday that she was holding an open challenge on tonight’s program. Fightful Select is reporting that former multi-time women’s champion Natalya Neidhard will be answering that challenge. This will not be the first time the Queen of Harts has appeared on the yellow-and-black brand. She was there last back in 2022, where she had a brief rivalry with Cora Jade.

