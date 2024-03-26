WWE is just a couple of weeks away from WrestleMania 40, which takes place from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

PW Insider is reporting that WWE is bringing in some big names for Mania 40 week. This includes WWE Hall of Famers Madusa (Alundra Blayze), Jerry “The King Lawler, Cowboy Bob Orton, and Rikishi. They will join other legends who were previously announced, including former two-time women’s champion Michelle McCool, legendary manager Jimmy Hart, and WWE Hall of Famers Ron Simmons, JBL, and Kane.

It has been reported separately that John Cena, The Undertaker, and Stone Cold Steve Austin will all have something to do at WWE WrestleMania 40. Wrestling Headlines will continue to keep you informed.