Kosha Irby is already getting getting praise as AEW’s new Chief Content Officer.

The company announced on March 26 that Irby had become the COO, despite having worked with them for a few months already. Fightful Select reports that he started making changes in January after taking over from Rafael Morffi, who left for a job at the Barclays Center. The report adds that Irby had a different approach than Morffi, one that was well-received within AEW, with many excited about the changes.

