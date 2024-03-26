Kosha Irby is already getting getting praise as AEW’s new Chief Content Officer.
The company announced on March 26 that Irby had become the COO, despite having worked with them for a few months already. Fightful Select reports that he started making changes in January after taking over from Rafael Morffi, who left for a job at the Barclays Center. The report adds that Irby had a different approach than Morffi, one that was well-received within AEW, with many excited about the changes.
If you missed AEW’s announcement on Irby, you can read it below.
March 26, 2024 – AEW CEO Tony Khan today announced that Kosha Irby has officially joined All Elite Wrestling as Chief Operating Officer.
Irby will oversee all strategic planning and execution of Live Events, Marketing, Finance, Human Resources, Licensing, Consumer Products and other major lines of business for the company. He joins AEW from Clemson University, where he served as Chief Marketing Officer within the athletic department and has previously held positions with the Memphis Express of the Alliance of American Football as Chief Marketing Officer, Professional Bull Riders (PBR) as President and WWE as Regional Director of Live Events.
“Kosha brings decades of experience within the sports, entertainment and wrestling industries alongside an incredible work ethic and passion for our brand,” said Khan. “As Chief Operating Officer, he will be a phenomenal asset to AEW as we enter the next phase of the company’s ongoing business development and expansion.”