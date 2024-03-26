Last night’s WWE Raw featured an epic promo segment between CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, and Seth Rollins, which ended with Punk revealing that he would be on commentary for the world heavyweight championship matchup between Rollins and McIntyre at WrestleMania 40.

The heated exchange between the three men seemed completely unscripted, and including some swearing and an unsubtle reference to Vince McMahon. Fightful Select reports that the three men did have an outline, but that a core of their promos were unscripted, with the idea being that the talent would “go for it and see what happens.”

The report notes that the promo was listed as one segment and was produced by Adam Pearce since it did feature some physicality. WWE production were not anticipating the swearing and a memo has been sent discouraging talent to curse on the air. As of now, there have been no issues between Punk, McIntyre, or Rollins backstage following their heated exchange on TV.