According to a report by John Pollock and Brandon Thurston from Wrestlenomics, WWE established a consensual relationship policy back in 2023.

This policy focuses on consensual relationships within the company and spans three pages. It was adopted following allegations of misconduct involving Vince McMahon that surfaced a year prior.

The policy prohibits employees from having supervisory roles over individuals they have or had consensual relationships with, including specific guidance regarding high-ranking executives such as board members and key team members.

On January 25, a lawsuit was filed against Vince McMahon, WWE, and former executive John Laurinaitis by former employee Janel Grant, alleging serious offenses. WWE responded to the allegations by stating its zero-tolerance policy against physical abuse or unwanted contact, with specific mention that certain executives were not aware of the allegations before the lawsuit was filed.

Subsequently, Vince McMahon resigned as TKO Executive Chairman on January 26 while denying the allegations against him.