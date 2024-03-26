Another health update on Jim Ross.

The WWE Hall of Famer and AEW commentator has been dealing with a slew of health issues over the last calendar year, but has slowly been on the mend and been able to return to his work. Today, Ross revealed on social media that he is back in the hospital to get three ports in his chest removed, adding that it is a positive step forward in his healing process.

Back at you hospital getting three ports in my chest removed. Another step in the healing process.

Ross revealed last month that he had re-signed with AEW, and that it would most likely be his final year broadcasting.