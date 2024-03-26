A big update on an upcoming AEW pay-per-view.

AEW has typically aired its pay-per-view events on Bleacher Report since its inception back in 2019. Fans outside of the United States have been able to watch the show on TrillerTV, which was formerly known as FITE TV. However, U.S. fans will now have a secondary option.

TrillerTV has announced that the April 21st AEW Dynasty pay-per-view will be available for U.S. fans. The promotion’s last pay-per-view, Revolution, had a late-buy option available on TrillerTV as the Bleacher Report stream in the U.S. caused several problems for some fans.