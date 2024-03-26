Becky Lynch opens up about the allegations made against her old boss, Vince McMahon.

The Man spoke about WWE’s former Chairman during a recent interview on the Sports Media podcast. She admits that the Janel Grant lawsuit has revealed some horrendous things about a man she used to think so highly of.

They are horrendous allegations. They are horrendous. It is so hard to listen to and reconcile with because you don’t know that person. The person that I’ve experienced was like a Granddad. At times, a very grumpy Granddad, and one that you’re frustrated with, but one that was so supportive of me and my family and of my career, and encouraging, and understanding. Also, very responsible for the dream that I have. The fact that there is a WWE, and for allowing me to live my dream and meeting my husband and family. Then you hear this different side. You hear these allegations and it’s hard to connect the two. In many ways, they feel like two different people. Trying to see him as one person, it’s very hard. Very difficult to reconcile with.

Lynch would then be asked if it was difficult for her to process. She says yes, adding that she was very close to McMahon.

No, it’s not. It’s very difficult. It’s somebody that was so close to you and given you so much and you’re a woman in this business who is so driven for change and so forward and ambitious in that. You want to change this. You’ve got to do this. Then you hear these things, and you want everybody to have the experience that you have and when they don’t, it’s heartbreaking. It’s heartbreaking and it’s difficult and it’s not anything you want to hear about. It’s just very hard. It’s very hard when it’s somebody that has been so close to you.

McMahon has since left TKO due to the allegations made by Janel Grant. He is currently under federal investigation. Meanwhile, Lynch battles Rhea Ripley for the women’s world championship at WWE WrestleMania 40.

