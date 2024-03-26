When Thunderbolt Patterson enters the WWE Hall of Fame, a radio host from Marion, Ohio, will be there to induct him.

An article in the Marion Star on Tuesday covered Patterson’s upcoming induction into the WWE Hall of Fame. The article mentioned that Patterson has chosen Scott Spears, a journalist and radio host, to be his presenter for the Hall of Fame ceremony.

Spears expressed his gratitude, saying, “This is a great honor for me. I’ve been friends with Thunderbolt for many years, and no one deserves this recognition more than him. It’s one of the greatest honors I’ve ever received.”

Spears, who hosts a show on Marion’s WGH Talk Radio, announced on his program that he would be one of Patterson’s inductors.

Patterson shared his feelings about being selected for the WWE Hall of Fame, saying, “I feel good. It’s something I’ve dreamed about, and I’m grateful for this opportunity.”

At 82 years old, Patterson sees the induction as a significant moment in his life and credits Spears, along with others, for helping keep his legacy alive in the wrestling world.