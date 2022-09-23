A new tag team match has been added to tonight’s Victory Road special from Impact Wrestling.

Victory Road will see Honor No More’s PCO and Vincent take on The Motor City Machine Guns.

As noted, it’s been announced that Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin will challenge Impact World Tag Team Champions Matt Taven and Mike Bennett at Bound For Glory on Friday, October 7. Sabin and Shelley earned the Bound For Glory title shot by defeating NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions Aussie Open in a non-title match on last night’s Victory Road go-home edition of Impact.

Before The MCMG can challenge The OGK at Bound For Glory, they must face their stablemates PCO and Vincent at Victory Road tonight.

The 2022 Impact Victory Road event will air live later tonight, Friday, September 23 from Skyway Studios in Nashville, TN. The event will air on Impact Plus and on YouTube for Ultimate Insiders members. Below is the current announced card for tonight:

Impact X Division Title Match

Delirious vs. Mike Bailey (c)

Triple Threat Barbed Wire Massacre

Sami Callihan vs. Moose vs. Steve Maclin

Triple Threat Revolver Rules Match

Frankie Kazarian vs. Kenny King vs. Mia Yim vs. Laredo Kid vs. Black Taurus vs. Trey Miguel vs. Alex Zayne vs. Yuya Uemura

Winner challenges for the X Division Title at Bound For Glory.

Career Threatening Match

Mickie James vs. Gisele Shaw

James will retire from in-ring competition if she loses.

Pick Your Poison Non-Title Match

Impact Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace vs. Max The Impaler (picked by Masha Slamovich)

Impact World Champion Josh Alexander, Heath and Rich Swann vs. Eddie Edwards and Impact World Tag Team Champions Matt Taven and Mike Bennett

Killer Kelly vs. Tasha Steelz

The Motor City Machine Guns vs. PCO and Vincent

