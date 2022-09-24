New matches have been added to the line-up for Monday’s WWE RAW.

RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will be in action on Monday night as she faces WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY in a non-title match.

Damage CTRL continues to feud with Belair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss on Monday nights, and that feud will continue next week. WWE noted how Belair is looking to take out each member of Damage CTRL, starting with SKY and ending with Bayley at WWE Extreme Rules on October 8.

Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins has also been announced for RAW. This will be their first singles bout since Mysterio defeated Rollins in a No Holds Barred match on the November 13, 2020 SmackDown.

WWE is billing this match as a battle of longtime adversaries. The bout was booked after this week’s RAW saw Rey try to fight for the soul of his son Dominik Mysterio, against The Judgment Day alongside Matt Riddle, who Rollins is currently at war with. Rollins attacked Riddle and went to hit him with a steel chair until Rey made the save, then chased Rollins off. The chaos still allowed Damian Priest and Finn Balor the win over Mysterio and Riddle.

Below is the updated line-up for Monday’s RAW from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada:

* Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano vs. Alpha Academy

* Matt Riddle vs. Damian Priest

* Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY in a non-title match

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on Monday’s RAW.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.