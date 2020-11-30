During today’s NFL broadcast on the FOX network two segments were advertised for next Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

Former NXT cruiserweight champion Murphy is set to go one on one with King Corbin in a rematch from the previous week’s show, which saw Murphy pick up the victory thanks to assistance from the Mysterio family.

The other major angle will involve Universal champion Roman Reigns looking to get revenge on Kevin Owens following KO’s attack on Reigns’ cousin, Jey Uso. Speculation is that the Tribal Chief will defend his title against Owens at the upcoming TLC pay per view.

Stay tuned.