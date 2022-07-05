YOH, Goto, and YOSHI-HASHI are the NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Champions.

At today’s New Japan Road tour show, a NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Title match saw YOH, YOSHI-HASHI, and Hirooki Goto defeat House of Torture (EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi & SHO) to become champions.

To wrap up the 2022 New Japan Road tour, closing out the July 5th show was a NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Title match, and new champions were crowned.

House of Torture had been reigning as champions since November 2021.

Goto and YOSHI-HASHI wrapped up a stint in AEW last week as they competed on the Forbidden Door BUY-IN and took on AEW Tag Team Champions, The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) on the July 1st Rampage.